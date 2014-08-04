Six UK universities get GCHQ 'cyber-experts' thumbs-up

Good news for aspiring hacker-whackers as GCHQ gives six cyber security degrees its coveted stamp of approval...

Six Master's degrees at UK universities have been certified by GCHQ, the British comms intelligence agency, for their strong cyber security curriculum.

Rt.Hon Francis Maude, Minister for the Cabinet Office, made the announcement at GCHQ today, revealing the unis that successfully passed GCHQ's 'stringent criteria' for cyber security studies.

The universities granted accreditation were Edinburgh Napier University, Lancaster University, the University of Oxford, Royal Holloway University of London, with provisional certification given to Cranfield University and the University of Surrey.

According to GCHQ, the six successful degrees 'were judged to provide well-defined and appropriate content, delivered to the highest standard."

Accreditation from the GCHQ means graduates emerging fresh-faced from their cyber security Master's degrees will have a strong foundation to snap up coveted hacker-hunting jobs.

"I'd like to congratulate the universities which have been recognised as offering a Master's degree which covers the broad range of subjects that underpin a good understanding of cyber security," says Chris Ensor, Deputy Director for GCHQ's information assurance department.

"I'd also encourage those that didn't quite make it this time around to reapply in the near future, especially as we start to focus on more specialised degrees."

GCHQ says it's going to do a second call later this year for more Master's degrees looking for certification, and will extend the search to some corollary areas of cyber security like digital forensics.