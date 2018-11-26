Save up to 73-percent on Nike, Adidas, Levis, and more in this Cyber Monday clothing sale

Get The Label is currently holding a massive sale which sees a number of big name brands get price cuts.

Among those getting discounts is Nike, Adidas, Armani, Levis, and Lacoste, to name a few.

Head over to Get The Label's Cyber Monday sale to see every item available.

Below are a few highlights we've picked from the sale:

Lacoste Womens Carnaby Evo Nubuck Trainers | £74.99 | now £39.99 These iconic Carnaby sneakers have been updated with a modern monochrome design. The shoes are crafted from a premium nubuck leather upper, with removable Ortholite sockliner for comfort and odour control. View Deal

adidas by Stella McCartney Womens Essentials Logo Tank | £49.99 | now £15.99 Created in collaboration with Stella McCartney this tank top is crafted from 'climalite' fabric, which sweeps sweat away from your skin. The racer back provides freedom of movement, and you'll find the adidas by Stella McCartney logo printed on the chest.View Deal