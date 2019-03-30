Save over 15% on Mother’s Day Flowers – and get FREE Sunday delivery still too

It’s Mother’s Day in the UK tomorrow, but it isn’t too late to treat your mum to some beautiful Mother's Day flowers. One of our favourite online florists, Serenata Flowers, is offering fantastic discounts on a number of flower bouquets on their website today – including a sweet 17% off the stunning Aztec Sun bouquet, dropping its price from £29.99 to just £24.99.

(In fact, we’d use the spare cash from this great cheap flower deal to upgrade to the Deluxe bouquet at £29.99, but that’s just us.)

Serenata Flowers also gives you free delivery, and – unlike a lot of other online florists – they’ll deliver them this Sunday too. Absolute winner. Just make sure you order by 7pm on Saturday 30 March – that’s the cut off for Mother’s Day delivery.

There are plenty of other luxury bouquets, cheap flower deals and Mother’s Day gifts on the Serenata site if the Aztec Sun bunch doesn’t take your fancy. We’ve picked some our favourite flower deals below…

Aztec Sun bouquet: £24.99 (was £29.99)

Save 17% - Orange and yellow lilies reflect the golden tones of sunset in this stunning cheerful bouquet. This great cheap flowers deal knocks the price of a standard bouquet down to £24.99, the deluxe size to £29.98 and a grande bouquet to just £34.98. Bargain. View Deal

Perfect Pinks bouquet: £24.99 (was £29.99)

Save 17% - This elegant bouquet combines beautiful lilies, classic roses, frilly carnations, delicate alstroemeria and sweet pink gypsophila in a beautiful dusky pink display. Again, every size has had a discount, so you can upgrade to deluxe or grande for the ultimate treat.View Deal