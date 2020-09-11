Samsung Galaxy S21's under-screen camera will SMOKE rivals – here's how

Galaxy S21 puts even more pressure on Apple's iPhone 13 to ditch the notch

Samsung Galaxy S20
(Image credit: Samsung)
Shabana Arif

By

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last month, which is its follow up to the Galaxy Fold, and latest entry in its foldable category that also sits alongside the Galaxy Z Flip.  

The Fold 2 was the last of Samsung's 2020 smartphones, and now that it's out of the way, all eyes are on the Galaxy S21 which may see a huge departure from the standard fare we expect to see in our devices if the latest rumours are true.    

Twitter leaker Ice Universe has added more fuel to the flames of rumours that have been doing the rounds since April that suggest Samsung will be bringing an under-display camera to the Galaxy S21.  

Competitors like Xiaomi have been beavering away on this technology for a while, and earlier this week, we saw a demo model of the company's Mi 10 Ultra touting an under-screen camera.

Xiaomi seems confident that the tech is almost consumer-ready, but it looks like it's going to have some stiff competition from Samsung; in his tweet, Ice Universe says that Samsung has "stricter requirements" for its under-display camera tech compared to other brands, and that it's significantly further along in its efforts.  

If that's the case, the Galaxy S21 could be another first for Samsung if it can get the under-display camera to a state where it's ready for mass production. The Korean tech giant was the first to launch a foldable smartphone to the masses, but in its haste, key factors were overlooked that lead to an eventual re-release of the botched original

It sounds like it won't be making the same mistake twice, especially if it's been honing the technology for a while, which is what the tweet seems to suggest. We expect the S21 to make a March 2021 debut, and as we get closer to that window, the leaks will come thick and fast, hopefully painting a clearer picture of what it has in store.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.