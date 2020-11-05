Samsung Galaxy S21 crashes iPhone 12 party in launch date leak

It's been rumored for a little while now that Samsung is moving up the release date of its S series next year, from the usual March window to as early as January.

The latest titbit on that front seems to confirm the Galaxy S21's premature debut and we've been given solid dates – or as solid as a leak can be – for the smartphone's launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀Announcement: January 14, 2021Pre-order: January 14, 2021Launch: January 29, 2021Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and PinkNovember 3, 2020

Jon Prosser, best known for his Apple leaks, has tweeted out Samsung's S21 schedule, confirming the models available, when they'll be announced, and when pre-orders, and the launch are set to happpen.

According to Prosser, the Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled on January 14, with pre-orders opening up the same day. The actual launch is set for January 29.

He also confirmed that there will be three models – the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra – along with the range of colors which were revealed last week by industry insider Ross Young.

We're expecting the base model S21 to launch in Grey, Pink, Violet, and White; the S21+ in Black, and Silver; and the S21 Ultra in Black, Silver, and Violet.

It's not all good news for Samsung fans, with a number of leakers suggesting the S21 isn't going to be that much of an upgrade on the Galaxy S20 series. From a 'glasstic' chassis, underwhelming specs, and a possible merging with the Galaxy Note series, the premium flagship line may be lavished with significantly less attention next year, as Samsung turns is attention to its foldables, making the Galaxy Z Fold 2 follow-up its 2021 flagship.

Insiders are advising Samsung fans to buy this year's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 instead of waiting for a 2021 upgrade that's not necessarily going to pan out as they might hope.