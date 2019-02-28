Samsung Galaxy Note 10: whisper it, but the first leak is already here

Samsung announced a glut of new products during its annual Galaxy Unpacked event last week, including the Galaxy Watch Active, wireless Galaxy Buds, and four new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones. None of these devices are actually out yet, but can all be pre-ordered now before they ship next month.

Although the latest Samsung-branded devices are not even on shelves nationwide yet, the rumours about the next flagship smartphone have already arrived.

According to reliable Samsung-centric blog SamMobile, the successor to the Galaxy Note 9, which purportedly uses the model number SM-N975F in the factory, will have a quadruple rear-mounted camera.

Samsung only recently added a third camera onto the back of its latest entry into the flagship Galaxy S range. If this new Note 10 report is accurate, it seems like the Seoul-based company is moving fast when it comes to throwing extra lens around.

That said, the Galaxy S10 5G, which is mooted to launch later this year, will add an advanced hQVGA 3D-depth sensing camera to the triple-camera system on the standard Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus models. However, it's unclear whether the Galaxy Note 10 will have the same four-camera set-up as the 5G-enabled S10, which will offer improved bokeh-style blur to Live Focus photographs as well as bringing the effect to video footage in real-time for the first time, or a new camera system.

This could be similar to the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A9, which launched with a quadruple camera late last year.

Elsewhere, we'd expect to see Samsung bring its new Infinity-O panel design, which lets the screen run to the very edge of the handset with only a small cut-out to house the front-facing selfie camera.

As always, it's very early days, so this could all change. Samsung typically debuts a new Galaxy Note smartphone in August, so those looking for the latest and greatest don't need to hesitate about pre-ordering a Galaxy S10 – it will be the best Samsung smartphone for months to come.