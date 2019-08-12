Ring Video Doorbell deal: save £40 on this bundle

If you fancy making your doorbell a little smarter then the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a great way to do it. It sits at the top of our best video doorbells guide because it's a quality piece of kit with a wide range of functions.

Once you've installed the ring you can see who is at your door on your smartphone or Alexa device and hold two way audio conversations with them. It captures Full HD 1080p quality video and even features infrared night vision and motion detection making it an invaluable security device rather than simply something that lets you see who's at the door without getting up from the sofa. It can also run from a wired mains connection or a rechargeable battery.

Of course, there's no point in having a doorbell without a unit to produce the chime, and that's what the Chime Pro is. Simply plug it into any mains socket and then you'll get an audible alert when someone presses the bell or the Video Doorbell senses movement. Handily, the Chime Pro also features a Wi-Fi extender to boost your wireless signal, and if you have a particularly large house you'll be pleased to know that you can pair as many chimes as you like to your Ring Video Doorbell so you never miss a visitor.

Right now, AO.com is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Chime Pro as a bundle at £40 off the RRP so that's a sweet deal that means you don't have to wait until Black Friday to upgrade your not-so-smart old doorbell. Note that we do not know when this offer expires so you might want to hurry.