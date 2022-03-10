PS5 restock at GameStop in-store this Friday but you need to go big

Are you ready for an early start tomorrow? If you get yourself down to your local GameStop for opening time, you could be handing over your hard-earned cash in exchange for a shiny new PlayStation 5.

Yes, GameStop stores will have limited stock of PS5 consoles on Friday, March 11. It won't be every store though and there is a caveat. you'll need to be a GameStop Pro member and you won't be able to buy the console on its own as they will only be selling the bundles for $800. It's a big ask but you will get a lot for that money.

The in-store bundle ($797) is said to include: PS5 disc model, Gran Turismo 7 (25th Anniversary Edition), Horizon: Forbidden West (Limited Edition), PS5 Dual Sense Charging Station, PS4 HyperX Cloud Headset and a $50 PlayStation Network gift card. That's a lot to get you playing and not leaving the house for months (which is good because you've probably spent up anyway).

(Image credit: Amazon / Sony)

According to The Shortlist, stores could have as little as four of these bundles in stock, so you need to make sure you're at the front of that queue when the store opens. Call your local store today to make sure they have stock in too, otherwise, you may have a wasted journey.

I'll add a link to the store list if and when it becomes available. Keep an eye on our PS5 restock tracker for more chances to buy.