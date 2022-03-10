PS5 restock at GameStop in-store this Friday but you need to go big

GameStop will have limited stock of PS5 consoles on Friday morning in-store. Here's what you need to know

GameStop Power Up Pro
(Image credit: GameStop)
Mat Gallagher
By
last updated

Are you ready for an early start tomorrow? If you get yourself down to your local GameStop for opening time, you could be handing over your hard-earned cash in exchange for a shiny new PlayStation 5. 

Yes, GameStop stores will have limited stock of PS5 consoles on Friday, March 11. It won't be every store though and there is a caveat. you'll need to be a GameStop Pro member and you won't be able to buy the console on its own as they will only be selling the bundles for $800. It's a big ask but you will get a lot for that money. 

The in-store bundle ($797) is said to include: PS5 disc model, Gran Turismo 7 (25th Anniversary Edition), Horizon: Forbidden West (Limited Edition), PS5 Dual Sense Charging Station, PS4 HyperX Cloud Headset and a $50 PlayStation Network gift card. That's a lot to get you playing and not leaving the house for months (which is good because you've probably spent up anyway).  

PS5 box Sony logo

(Image credit: Amazon / Sony)

According to The Shortlist, stores could have as little as four of these bundles in stock, so you need to make sure you're at the front of that queue when the store opens. Call your local store today to make sure they have stock in too, otherwise, you may have a wasted journey. 

I'll add a link to the store list if and when it becomes available. Keep an eye on our PS5 restock tracker for more chances to buy. 

TOPICS
Gaming
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.