PS5 restock at Amazon will happen before the end of the year

Amazon has confirmed it will have stock of PS5 consoles available sometime between now and December 31. You will, however, need to be a Prime member to access it.

Stock dropped over on the Amazon UK page on Friday, so we know it's coming but right now there's not a more specific time available. If the US sale goes the same way you'll need to be quick, as consoles are likely to sell out in minutes.

My advice is to add the consoles to your Amazon wish list and keep checking in each morning. Keep an eye on our main PS5 restock tracker for more news as well as other chances to buy.

PS5 stock at Amazon

