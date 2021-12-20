PS5 restock at Amazon will happen before the end of the year

Amazon has more PS5 consoles to deliver before the end of December but you'll need to be a Prime member

Amazon has confirmed it will have stock of PS5 consoles available sometime between now and December 31. You will, however, need to be a Prime member to access it. 

Stock dropped over on the Amazon UK page on Friday, so we know it's coming but right now there's not a more specific time available. If the US sale goes the same way you'll need to be quick, as consoles are likely to sell out in minutes. 

My advice is to add the consoles to your Amazon wish list and keep checking in each morning. Keep an eye on our main PS5 restock tracker for more news as well as other chances to buy. 

PS5 stock at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Console at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Console at Amazon
Get your hands on this awesome next-gen console

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon
Planning to download games digitally? Get the digital edition which doesn't have the physical disk drive. 

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

