Best PS5 pre-order deals: PlayStation pre-orders live now

It's now been officially confirmed. PS5 pre-orders begin TODAY on 17 September, 2020. The console will cost $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749.95 and is releasing on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.

Amazon UK PS5 pre-orders are live! (9:25am update: Just sold out but we're expecting more stock shortly)

This information was revealed at the PlayStation 5 Showcase event and then added to by gaming industry figure Geoff Keighley.

As a result we suggest you use this PS5 pre-order guide to quickly find out which retailers are offering PS5 pre-orders already and lock in an order. Simply use the nearby menu to browse the retailers in your region.

Right now it is unconfirmed exactly when on the 17th of September retailers will go live with their PS5 pre-orders, though, and from what we've seen so far different stores are going live at different times. Amazon's pre-orders in the UK, for example, are already live.

So we advise you to check in regularly. Missing out on the first few days of pre-orders could be very costly in terms of when you finally get your system, so shop fast and smart.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Amazon UK

AMAZON PRE-ORDERS ARE NOW LIVE! GO! GO! GO!

Currys

Currys has its own hub for the Sony PS5, with sign-ups now live. Visually this hub page isn't the strongest, but it delivers some info on launch games and the technological power of the PlayStation 5, too. PS5 pre-orders at Currys will benefit from the its price promise pledge, too.

Argos

UK retailer Argos has also got its game-on regarding the PS5 with a rudimentary hub showing a PS5 hype video and PS5 pre-order news sign-up. Argos are very good in terms of getting stock live quick, though, so we recommend UK users to keep an eye on this page for sure.

John Lewis

An outside choice no doubt for many gamers to lock-in their PS5 pre-order, but actually due to John Lewis' astonishingly good customer service and best-in-class free two-year guarantee, it could be a great place to secure a system.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys' have already had a tranche of PS5 consoles go live and they sold out, fast. More stock is expected shortly, though, so keep checking in throughout today.

ShopTo

For a penny users can currently pre-order a pre-order either for the full-fat console or the Digital Edition. You can also order games and accessories for a penny, too. You could build a bundle and then ShopTo will notify you of the final price and you can pull the trigger on the pre-order.

Very

Very has its own PS5 pre-order hub and gamers can now register their interest to be informed when PlayStation 5 pre-orders go live. As with many of the hubs, there is console and game info and video trailers available, too.

GAME

GAME has got a pretty darn good PS5 pre-order hub up and running right now, which includes full system specs, details on its hardware and features, as well as videos of its games.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Walmart

Walmart has one of the most impressive PS5 hubs on the market today. Not only does it deliver info about the console and its accessories, but it also has video trailers for the system and loads of its launch games. There's also a PS5 pre-order sign up mailing list, too, meaning that you can be notified immediately when PS5 pre-orders go live.

Amazon US

Amazon's US PS5 hub is really strong, too, with details about the console and accessory listed, as well as videos and games. Some stock has reportedly already being sold.

Best Buy

Best Buy's PS5 hub leads on PS5 pre-order sign-ups, with users capable of inserting their mailing address to get notified about when PS5 pre-orders go live. There's also console info and specs and multiple game videos to watch. Accessories are also listed and explained. A strong hub all-round.

GameStop

While you can't place your pre-order just yet through GameStop, you can still sign-up via email to receive updates regarding the PS5 pre-order and release times. You'll definitely want to sign-up with GameStop as they tend to have some pretty great console release specials.

Target

Target's PS5 pre-order hub is more basic than the rest but still allows you to sign-up for email updates and delivers some basic information about the console, accessories and games that are incoming. Might be worth signing up for as Target is typically very competitive in terms of bundle deals.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

Amazon AU (BOTH MODELS NOW SOLD OUT)

Amazon's AU pre-order page for the regular edition is live, with a AU$749 price and (at the time of publication) a launch-day shipping date. Amazon's all sold out of the regular PS5, but it's now opened up Digital Edition orders, so if you're keen on the cheaper $599 model you'll want get a wriggle on and hit up this page.

Sony Store Australia (BOTH MODELS NOW SOLD OUT) The official store for Sony Australia has both the regular PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition now available. There's a limit of one per customer, and at the time of writing you could still order and receive a console for the launch on November 12 - although stock is likely to sell quickly, so be sure to double-check if that's important to you.

JB Hi-Fi (SOLD OUT)

JB Hi-Fi's PlayStation 5 preorder pages are up for both models, with both requiring a deposit of AU$50. It's worth noting that JB has a big red disclaimer that states "your pre-order does not guarantee availability on the day of release", so if you're looking for 100% certainty you may want to shop elsewhere.

Harvey Norman ("COMING BACK SOON")

Hardly Normals has gone live with its PS5 pre-orders, although the standard AU$749.95 model quickly sold out after being listed. At the time of writing, the Digital Edition is still available, but given how quickly its bigger sibling sold out when don't know how long that'll last.

EB Games (ORDER FOR SHIPPING IN 2021)

EB Games was quick to get its pre-order offers live, and it now seems to have sold out of its launch shipments of both the regular and Digital Edition consoles. You can still place an order, but there's no firm word on when it will ship other than "2020".

The Gamesmen (NOT YET LIVE - PRE-REGISTER)

The Gamesmen's website was down for us earlier today, likely due to overwhelming demand, but the popular gaming store hasn't actually opened up PS5 preorders yet. There's no official word on when that will happen, but you can sign up to be notified by email.

PS5 pre-orders: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

The PS5 Digital Edition is also available to pre-order. For the very best deal be sure to sign-up to our free notification service, which will inform you immediately when the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is made available to pre-order anywhere around the world.

PS5 pre-orders: should you order on day one?

Sony realised many months ago that the PlayStation 5 is going to be in massive demand this winter, and it has doubled its production run as a result. Even so, though, many of those extra consoles likely won't land in time for the console's launch, or indeed Xmas and New Year.

Yes, there is a very real chance that gamers who want a PS5 will have to wait until January or February next year in order to get a system. And this is something that, worryingly, looks like it could get exacerbated, too.

That's because there's been worrying reports that eBay scalpers have targeted the PS5 as the number one product this winter holiday season to buy up for inflated price resells. Scalpers know how much the PlayStation 5 is wanted by gamers and intend to exploit their passion.

The best way to make sure you don't miss out or get scalped, therefore, is to be quick out of the gate with a PS5 pre-orders – and that is something that this guide can certainly help you with.

PS5 pre-orders: How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

We now have official confirmation that the PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95.

PS5 pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

Right now this isn't something that has been touched on yet by retailers, but we imagine similar options to those currently offered now, especially in light of the range of accessories on offer. Expect to see bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera.

On the software front, the PS5 is almost certainly going to be on offer with Sony's firs-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these might not all be available at launch.

And, remember, even if the Sony themselves don't launch any accessory or game bundles, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

We'll add more pre-order info as we get it, but in the meantime, you can sign up to receive PS5 pre-order updates to get the best deals before anyone else!