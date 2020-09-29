Pixel 5 price EXPOSED in Google goof – along with official image

Google's Launch Night In event is almost upon us, scheduled to take place on September 30 at 11AM PT/ 2PM ET/ 7PM BST. We expect the tech giant to drop a slew of announcements on its up coming products – much in the same that Amazon did – and that includes the reveal of the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Google hasn't officially released images of the devices, but we did get a preview back in August when Google France accidentally uploaded a partial image of the two phones, and now Google Japan has finished the job with a slip-up of its own.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

9to5Google has captured an image from a now-deleted Google Japan tweet that included a short video highlighting the smartphone's selling-points, as well as giving fans a brief look at the device.

According to the outlet, the tweet included links to a pre-order page which isn't live, indicating that it was posted prematurely. The text reportedly read:

"Google Pixel 5, the ultimate 5G-enabled smartphone from Google, is now available for pre-order 👏

"Enjoy fast movie downloads and professional-grade photography. 5G experience with the best specs. Click here for details."

The image aligns with those we saw in last week's mammoth leak which revealed images of the two handsets in both colorways, accompanied by a specs drop.

Google Japan also outed the price, with the Pixel 5 coming in at ¥74,800 and the Pixel 4a 5G at ¥42,900. These prices translate to around $700/ £550/ AU $1,000/ €600 for the Pixel 5 and $400/ £315/ AU $575/ €350 for the Pixel 4a 5G.

As always, straight conversions aren't an accurate way to get regional pricing, but we've previously heard that the Pixel will cost €629 and the Pixel 4a 5G €499, so we're in the same ballpark at least.

It's seeming to look like the Pixel 5 will cost less than the Pixel 4, and may even retail for less than the original Pixel handset. We'll find out the facts tomorrow at Launch Night In.

Source: 9to5Google