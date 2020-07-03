Google Pixel 4a could be launching imminently – here's why

The Google Pixel 4a has been conspicuous by its absence. Reportedly finished for some time, the release date keeps getting pushed back with October being mooted recently . Well, now we have the biggest hint yet that it’s not going to move again, and Google is gearing up for the big reveal.

The excellent Pixel 3a has been officially discontinued. “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a,” a Google spokesperson told Android Police . “For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.”

Stock is still available on the UK Google Stor e , and the company has pledged support up until May 2022 , but we still probably wouldn’t advise buying one at this point unless the price is very low indeed. With the much faster iPhone SE available for £419/$399 and the imminent OnePlus Nord/Z set to redefine Android on a budget, there’s just not too much point in buying the year-old Pixel 3a – great as it was at launch.

That’s why we’ve got such high hopes for the Pixel 4a, whenever it finally emerges. The Pixel 3a made cuts over the full-size Pixel 3 in all the right places. So yes, it had a plastic back, a slower processor, one fewer front-facing camera and no wireless charging, but it maintained Google’s best-in-class camera performance. That, along with early access to new versions of Android, made it an excellent mid-range handset for anyone who found it hard to justify paying over $400 for a smartphone.

From what we’ve heard, Google will be building on this with the Pixel 4a. Rumors point to a device with a 5.8-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 730 processor, 128GB storage and a 12.2-megapixel camera for $349. It will also improve on the 3a with support for wireless charging, which is one from our ‘nice to have column’. Unlike the Pixel 4 , it’s set to have a fingerprint reader too, which is a Godsend to those of us that rely on online banking apps.

Fingers crossed it gets officially announced soon, otherwise Google would be best off just calling it the Pixel 5a, as we rapidly approach the Pixel 4’s first birthday.