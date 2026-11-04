Had enough of huge phones? A new 5.3-inch handset is here to help

When I look at my real-time page readership statistics here on T3, there's always one evergreen page that's bubbling along in the background – the best small phones.

Why? Well, because you can't really buy a modern, small phone anymore. Yet there's clearly demand for them – and one plucky upstart is looking to fix that.

Enough Phone, as it's called, is a 5.3-inch panel Android device that's designed to be "perfectly pocketable". It's also perfectly up to date, with a modern specification to keep it relevant in 2026 and beyond.

(Image credit: Enough)

Under the hood there's the recent MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset (one step down from the top 9600 / Pro versions). That's paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage – so a little on the 'small' side, much like the phone itself.

The rear camera takes a leaf out of the Google Pixel 10a's book, with it designed to sit flush and not protrude from the rear. It's a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, the kind you can expect to find in mid-level handsets – such as the Samsung Galaxy A line-up.

Battery capacity is scheduled to be between 3,500-4,000mAh, so smaller than you average, but befitting of a smaller-scale phone. It's also set to be user-replaceable, complying with incoming European standards.

While Android is the default operating system – with support until 2032, so a full 6-years of security and software updates – there's also compatibility with Sleke's OdysseyOS, designed to minimise your ongoing interactions with the device.

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(Image credit: Enough)

There's a bit of a catch, however, in that you can't just go out and buy an Enough Phone just yet. This is a crowdfunded project, via Kickstarter, with availability expected from April 2027.

Like the phone's small scale, the asking price is also pleasingly little, at $399 for the earliest backers. This increases through to $599 for the recommended on-sale price, as expected to be standard for a 2027 purchase.

Breaking into the phone business right now is a tough ask. With the exception of iPhone, the market has seen a significant dip this year, felt all the more due to consecutive year-on-year sales volume increases.

Arguably, however, that's because most phone-makers are playing rinse and repeat, offering annual upgrades to their product lines, but which actually deliver relatively little that's new in terms of the product. The Enough Phone has an obvious unique selling point – its small size.