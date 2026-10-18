Finally, a phone you'd be happy for your kids to use – especially outside

Quick Summary Freckle has unveiled a phone for children aged seven to 13 that uses outdoor quests, an AI-powered camera and simple communication tools to encourage real-world exploration. The $199 device (£149 approximately) is available to preorder in the US, with shipping expected to begin in December 2026.

Finding a phone for your kids is a bit of a dilemma. You want them to be able to call you when they're out with friends or making their own way home, but handing them a smartphone also gives them access to social media, the internet and an endless supply of distractions.

That's where the Freckle Phone comes in, with a design that encourages children to get outside and explore rather than spend hours staring at a screen.

Created for children aged seven to 13, Freckle has no web browser, app store or social media. Instead, it focuses on calling and texting approved contacts, finding your way around and a collection of features designed to make the world outside more interesting.

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A phone that wants kids to go exploring

The most interesting feature is Quests, which gives children missions to complete in the real world. They might be asked to find five different bugs in the park, for example, or photograph particular objects while out exploring. Parents can also create their own challenges.

There's a Discovery Camera, too, which uses AI to identify plants, animals and other things children photograph, adding their discoveries to a digital collection. Think of it as a real-world version of Pokémon, with children encouraged to find things outdoors rather than collect characters on a screen.

Other features include maps, a simple music player, contactless payments using preloaded credit and a walkie-talkie mode that lets children communicate with nearby Freckle phones. The idea is to give kids useful technology for becoming more independent, without making a conventional smartphone the default option.

(Image credit: Freckle)

Less tracking, more trust?

Freckle is also trying to strike a different balance between parental reassurance and children's independence. Parents can approve contacts and set up safe zones, receiving an alert if their child leaves a designated area rather than having to monitor their every movement.

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AI plays a part in several of the phone's features, including answering questions and creating interactive stories, but the company says it isn't designed around an open-ended chatbot or an AI companion that children spend hours talking to. Parents can also remove the AI-powered features if they'd prefer.

The phone has been designed with a rugged case and a lanyard, so children can wear it around their necks while they're out. Its software, called ClayOS, uses playful characters and can be customized with accessories, giving it a more child-friendly feel than a scaled-down adult smartphone.

When can you get one?

Freckle is taking preorders in the US, with the phone priced at $199 (around £149). A wireless plan costs $25 per month (around £19), and the first units are expected to ship in December 2026. There's no confirmed UK launch yet.

If you're looking for a first phone for your child, Freckle could be an interesting middle ground between giving them a full-blown smartphone and leaving them without a way to contact you. And if it gets them outside looking for bugs instead of watching videos, that's not a bad start.