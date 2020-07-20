OnePlus Buds price reveal delivers broadside blow to Apple AirPods

As each day passes right now the OnePlus Buds look better and better, with the Apple AirPods rival launching alongside the much-hyped OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord launches tomorrow, on July 21, and the OnePlus Buds have already taken shots at the Apple AirPods with the reveal that they deliver twice the charge and need less time to do so.

Well, now the AirPods assault has intensified with a brand new leak from OnePlus itself revealing that the OnePlus Buds will be noticeably cheaper than the established Apple rival.

$XX.XX OnePlus A photo posted by @oneplus on Jul 19, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

As can be seen in the above Instagram post, which was posted on the official OnePlus account, the OnePlus Buds are going to have a price that is "$XX.XX".

Now, on face value, that doesn't give us a price, but what it does do, thanks to the clearly visible pricing structure, is show that the OnePlus Buds will be under $100. "$XX.XX" clearly shows the decimal coming after the first two Xs.

The Apple AirPods with Charging Case retail for around the $129 at most retailers right now (Walmart have them for $139, for example) and, at the official Apple Store, they are a wallet-busting $159.

This teaser by OnePlus reveals therefore that unless the Apple AirPods are massively reduced, when the Buds launch they will be at least $30 cheaper than the Apple rival.

How low can the OnePlus Buds go? That is a difficult to judge, but here at T3 we would love to see them retail at $89.99.

Could OnePlus be about to deliver two knockout blows? First, a dynamite budget phone that delivers buckets of style and substance. And then second, a killer set of wireless earbuds that deliver the same quality audio and style as the AirPods but at a lower price point?

Right now, the evidence is increasingly pointing to yes.