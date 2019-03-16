OnePlus 7 looks drop-dead gorgeous in these all-new images

OnePlus has made no bones about the fact that it's building a successor to the OnePlus 6T, which is likely launch around May or June 2019.

The new flagship device is tipped to have an all-screen design with a pop-up selfie camera that emerges from the chassis above the display. OnePlus is also expected to include a triple-camera system on the back of the handset.

However, the latest leak doesn't concern the features or technical specifications of the forthcoming phone, but instead centres on the look. And if it's accurate, the OnePlus 7 is going to be a breathtakingly good-looking smartphone.

According to the latest leak, which comes courtesy of smartphone comparison site Tiger Mobiles, OnePlus plans to introduce some interesting new colour options with its next handset. The Shenzhen-based company looks set to take a leaf out of Huawei's playbook and use a similar two-tone gradient effect to the one seen on its most recent round of flagship phones, including the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro.

If the latest OnePlus 7 leak is accurate, we can expect to see three new colour finishes – Black Yellow, Black Purple, and Cyan Grey. These start with either Black or Cyan at the top of the device by the rear-mounted camera and then slowly fade into the secondary colour. It's an impressive effect, and should help the handset stand-out on the shelves of your local Carphone Warehouse.

From left to right: Black Yellow, Black Purple, Cyan Grey

This isn't the first time OnePlus has tried blending two shades. The limited edition OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, launched late last year, includes a brief glimpse of the automaker's trademark shade of orange around the border of the rear case, which is primarily the same shade of Mirror Black used on the standard OnePlus 6T model.

As always, it's worth taking these latest leaks with a healthy pinch of skepticism. Plenty could still change between now and the OnePlus 7 release date later this year.