OnePlus 6T leak finally reveals when you'll be able to pre-order the new flagship

Earlier today, OnePlus confirmed it will take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone, dubbed OnePlus 6T, on October 30, 2018 at an event in New York City.

The Chinese smartphone startup stopped short of revealing when OnePlus fans will be able to start placing orders the upcoming handset. However, a listing for the OnePlus 6T shared on Amazon.in revealed the flagship smartphone will be available to pre-order from midnight after the New York announcement.

The listing for the OnePlus 6T, which was spotted on Amazon by MySmartPrice, suggests OnePlus will bundle a free pair of USB-C Bullet earbuds with its new flagship handset.

The OnePlus 6T is the first smartphone from the company to drop the 3.5mm headphone port in favour of USB-C headphones or wireless audio solutions.

It's unclear whether the inclusion of the free USB-C Bullets will be limited to those who pre-order via Amazon.in, or will be available to customers worldwide.

According to the listing on Amazon.in, OnePlus 6T pre-orders will be bundled with a free pair of USB-C Bullet earbuds as well as a gift voucher worth 500 rupees (Image credit: OnePlus)

One pre-order that definitely is reserved for those who pre-order via Amazon.in is an additional Amazon Pay balance of some 500 rupees (roughly £5, $6.50) for anyone who pre-orders with the US retailer at midnight on October 30, 2018.

Amazon Pay can be redeemed at a slew of different Indian online retailers, including BookMyShow, Swiggy, UrbanClap and Yatra.

India is a hugely important market for OnePlus. Of the $1.4 billion revenue earned by the Shenzhen-based company last year, as much as a third came from India.

OnePlus now controls around 40% of India's premium smartphone market, which is defined as any devices costing more than 30,000 rupees (some £310, $435). As a result of this success, the firm has ambitions to build a network or brick-and-mortar stores across the country to help secure its foothold, as well as an R&D facility.

The launch date confirmation comes days after OnePlus published a new teaser trailer for the OnePlus 6T, dubbed “Tap Into The Future”, which offers some new details about how the in-screen fingerprint reader will work.

It revealed the OnePlus 6T will illuminate a glowing fingerprint pattern in the lower-third of the display to highlight where users should place their digit to unlock phone.

Embedding a fingerprint reader beneath the glass display to enable an all-screen smartphone design was long-rumoured to be planned for the iPhone X, before being dropped because it was too challenging for Apple engineers.

OnePlus 6T owners will be able to touch their fingertip to the display to unlock the device, authenticate payments and login to secure software, like banking apps.

Aside from the removal of the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in favour of an in-screen solution, we expect the OnePlus 6T to look a lot like OnePlus 6 . Expect to see a display in the region of 6.3-inches, with a notch to house the selfie camera and sensors.

Leaks suggest the notch will be a little smaller this time around, similar in design to the teardrop-esque cut-out seen in the Oppo F9 earlier this summer. The smaller design promises to give the new smartphone a cyclops-like appearance that could allow much more space for notification indicators and information in the status bar.

Little else is known about the OnePlus 6T. However, presumably it will ship with the same Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6GB of RAM as its predecessor.

The phone should launch with Android 9.0 Pie as well, since the OnePlus 6 has already been updated to the latest Google mobile OS.