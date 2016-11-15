OnePlus 3T officially unleashed and it’s here to impress

When it comes to offering high-end specs for low prices nobody does it better than OnePlus. So the OnePlus 3T was always going to be an attention grabber and the specs-to-price ratio has certainly impressed.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest flagship OnePlus 3T smartphone which comes as the incremental step up from the OnePlus 3.

OnePlus will make the 3T available in the US from Tuesday 22 November and in Europe from Monday 28 November.

The handset will start at $439 which is about £353 for the 64GB model and go up to $479, about £385, for the 128GB version. While both of those models will be in Gunmetal there will be a Soft Gold edition released shortly after launch.

In the UK, the OnePlus 3T is exclusive to O2 from launch on 28 November.

Tariffs start at £31 per month and offer between 500MB and 20GB data

You can pre-order the OnePlus 3T from O2 from Thursday 17 November.

OnePlus 3T: Processing and power

Powering the OnePlus 3T will be a 2.53 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 graphics all backed by 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Keeping that all chugging along will be a 3,400 mAh battery that works with Dash Charge. This means you should have enough power to last a day from just 30 minutes of charge.

OnePlus 3T: Cameras

Both the front and rear cameras on the OnePlus 3T are 16-megapixel units.

The rear camera is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 298 sensor with a 1.12 μm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. This sports upgraded Electronic Image Stabilisation and Optical Image Stabilsation and can record 4K video. There is also a manual mode for control of white balance, ISO, focus, shutter speed and more. All that and it’ll shoot in RAW too.

The front-facing camera is also 16-megapixels but is a Samsung 3P8SP sensor with 1.0 μm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture which should all help to capture better low light photos.

OnePlus 3T: Display, build and OS

The OnePlus 3T will come with a 5.5-inch display but unfortunately it’s not been upgraded since the OnePlus 3 and still sits at the 1920 x 1080 resolution mark. Thanks to it being AMOLED that should be plenty bright and with rich colours on that 401 ppi resolution. Plus it’s encased in Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 for protection and features a super minimal bezel.

The phone is made with anodised aluminium, weighs in at 158 g, features Cat. 6 4G LTE, USB-C, dual nano-SIM support and a 3.5 mm audio jack

The phone will run Android 7.0 Nougat with the Oxygen OS, which was originally designed around Android Marshmallow, skinned over the top. That should mean customisable quick access icons in the status bar, resized app icons, Ambient Display mode, custom icon packs, Night Mode, accent colours and more.

