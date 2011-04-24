Nokia Ovi Maps coming to Windows Phone 7 handsets

Nokia and Microsoft smartphone strategy outlined

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop has announced plans for Ovi Maps to be integrated into the Windows Phone 7 platform as part of the Finnish company's new partnership with Microsoft.

In a post on the official Nokia blog, Nokia Conversations, Elop announced that Nokia has “shifted from a mode of developing our strategy to one of putting our strategy into action.”

As well as bringing Nokia's expertise in mapping and location-based services to Windows Phone 7, Elop also talked up delivering a new Nokia-branded application store.

The good news for published Nokia developers wanting to work with Microsoft's smartphone platform is that the developer registration fee will be waived for the first year, no doubt in a bid to encourage devs to get on board.

And what about Symbian? Well, Elop said that Nokia has a “laser focus” on delivering great Symbian smartphones. That all sounds good, but we definitely like the sound of bringing some of Nokia's strengths to the more promising, but still relatively new Windows Phone 7 platform.

Link: BGR (Via Nokia Conversations)