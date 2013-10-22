Nokia Asha 500, 502 and 503 bring better camera skills to budget range

Nokia World is go. First up, the FInnish phone firm has unveiled three new budget handsets with a new design, and better cameras. And the same bright colours as the Lumia range are present and correct.

Nokia has unveiled three new budget handsets at Nokia World in Abu Dhabi. Continuing the Asha line-up, they are the Asha 500, Asha 502 and Asha 503.

They feature improved cameras, and a natty new design.

They have the same bold colours as seen on the Lumia range of devices, but beneath an "icy clear exterior". According to CEO Stephen Elop, this gives them "beauty and real strength".

This dual-shock layering affect should make them more hardwearing, so maybe you won't need a case to protect them. This finish is unique to Nokia.

The Asha 502 and 503 feature a 5-megapixel camera, while the 500 has a 2-megapixel effort. Nokia has extended the Swipe functionality that lets you access almost any feature with a single swipe of the screen, too. In camera mode, swipe to the left, and you'll be in video mode. Swipe back to the left to go back to the camera, then left again and you're in your gallery.

From next month, you'll also be able to share photos via WhatsApp, as well as the usual messaging and Bluetooth options.

The Fast Lane feature has also been enhanced, so you can customise your privacy settings, and which notifications from which social networks you see.

The Asha 500 will go on sale this month for $69. The 502 and 503 (which has 3G) will land this quarter for $89 and $99 respectively.