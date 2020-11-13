New Giro ski helmet is super-light and super-safe

The all-new Grid MIPS ski helmet from Giro combines light weight with MIPS Spherical technology, a system that uses two layers of impact absorbing EPP foam to protect the brain from linear and rotational impact energy in the event of a spill; it does so via an advanced ball-and-socket system that allows relative motion of the foam layers between the helmet and the head during both high-speed and low-speed impacts.

The Grid was developed with input from professional athletes and will work just as effectively whether you’re accessing the slopes by ski lift or schlepping up them on touring skis, although the latter users will benefit most from its light weight (400-grams).

Easily adjustable vents allow for good temperature control (there are sixteen vents in all) and in addition to this the Grid incorporates a feature called ‘Stack Vent’ technology which aligns with your ski goggles to help keep your lenses fog-free. Your goggles are held securely in place by an easily-accessible elasticated strap on the rear of the helmet.

(Image credit: Giro)

On the inside Polartec PowerGrid fabric provides excellent breathability, and the helmet feels very soft and snug in use (although the ear pads are not removable, unfortunately, which would be useful on warmer late season sessions).

Adjustment is quick and easy via an adjustment dial on the rear and a one-handed Fidlock magnetic buckle fastening, and should you find it imperative to have sounds whilst you ski the Grid comes with an earpad interface which is compatible with aftermarket Giro audio systems by Outdoor Tech.

The Grid comes in three sizes (S, M, L) and nine different colourways, including a ‘special edition’ bright red ‘Ski Patrol’ model which looks cool but could have people thinking you’re a much better skier than you are (fine in the après bars, not so much on the slopes…).

