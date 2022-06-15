Netflix is launching a Squid Game reality show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Have you ever watched Squid Game and thought, I'd love to give that a go? Well, now you can have your chance, and even better you won't die if you fail (hopefully). Netflix has revealed that it is working on a reality game show based on the hit Korean series.

Squid Game: The Challenge will give 456 players the chance to win a huge cash prize of $4.56 million (£3.8m / AU$6.63m). Over 10 episodes you can expect some of the best-known challenges from the show to whittle the players down to one eventual winner.

The announcement comes just days after writer/director/producer Hwang Dong-hyuk announced that Squid Game 2 is in the works. While this is still likely to be a few years before we see it on our screens, the reality show is likely to come much sooner.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has opened a dedicated page for casting for the required 456 contestants. Squidgamecasting.com (opens in new tab) has separate channels for applications from the UK, US and the rest of the world.

It seems the series will be a complete Squid Game experience, not just the games, with a full reality show feel. The application says "real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a life-changing cash prize." It does also reassure applicants that the worst fate is going home empty-handed.

Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), which first ran the story says that the show will be a co-production with Studio Lambert, which is part of ITV studios, and will all be filmed in the UK. The biggest question though, is what number will you be routing for?