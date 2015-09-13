NASA’s TV channel gives you an excuse to upgrade to 4K

NASA has announced that it's launching its very own TV channel that will bring videos of outer space to your living room in glorious 4K.

The space agency is partnering with Harmonic on a UHD channel that brings 60fps videos to 2160p screens, giving you another reason to upgrade to 4K.

The channel, which is being touted as the first ever non-commercial consumer ultra-high definition channel in North America, will be shown on the web initially, but will eventually come to TV. NASA says that Harmonic is in discussions with paid TV operators to carry the channel on "satellite, cable and optical networks for consumer access," but no deals have been finalized.

So what's on the TV guide? Well, you'll see clips and timelapses captured from the International Space Station as well as films from the company's YouTube page. NASA is also remastering footage from historical missions; so we could see Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 moonwalk like we've never seen it before.

"Partnering with Harmonic gives NASA an outlet for its UHD content, which has four times the resolution of HD and is the next iteration of digital television,"says Robert Jacobs, NASA's deputy associate administrator for its Office of Communications.

NASA's TV channel is expected to launch on November 1. Get ready folks, space exploration is about to look even cooler.