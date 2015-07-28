Motorola's new smartphones will catch your attention

Say hello to the Moto X Play and Moto X Style - the latest flagship duo from Motorola looking to take on the Samsung Galaxy S6, HTC One M9 and iPhone 6.

Boasting customisations galore, two day battery life, water resistance and fast charging, Motorola is making a real song and dance about its new handsets - so should you care?

Well for those of you who live more active lifestyles the Moto X Play promises 48 hours use from a single charge, a water resistant body and sizable 5.5-inch display.

Round the back there's a 21MP camera, which should produce some pretty decent shots, and there's a Snapdragon processor under the hood to keep your apps and games running smoothly.

Play vs Style

If you're looking for something to suit your own personal style then you'll want to check out the highly customisable Moto X Style.

Motorola claims it's "offering more customisation options than any other phone on the market" meaning you can really tailor it to your tastes, with material finishes such as real wood and leather at your disposal. Here's the Play:

The X Style (below) is larger, with a 5.7-inch display, and the 21MP rear snapper is joined by a 5MP front facing option with dedicated selfie flash - perfect for those dingy nightclub shots.

And if that expansive screen is killing your battery life the Moto X Style can regain 10 hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging thanks to TurboPower.

The Moto X Play goes on sale at the end of August for £299, while the X Style will arrive "later on" this year with pricing yet to be announced.