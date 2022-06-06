Apple WWDC 2022 live blog: all the event news, from iOS 16 to M2 Mac and more

Refresh

Another reason. Suppose AR/MR headset is Apple's most important product since iPhone launch. In that case, AR/MR headset & rOS deserves an independent media event that can ensure enough time for a complete introduction and keep the audience focused throughout the event. https://t.co/v5zpBYPPvf June 2, 2022

But this is WWDC, a conference where Apple loves to push all things VR/AR, so you can surely anticipate some advances in those technologies being on display, however cryptic that may be.

Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn't even expect the headset to appear at one of Apple's major conferences (Tweet embedded below): instead, it's more likely to receive its own launch event. As the most important new hardware launch since the iPhone, that sounds logical.

Among all those hardware rumours is a major product that we're not expecting to see at WWDC: Apple's VR headset (whatever it's to be called).

WWDC 2022: What to expect?

First thing's first: just what is likely to arrive at WWDC 2022? There's been a lot of speculation, as nothing ahead of the keynote has yet been confirmed. Being a developer's conference, however, expect it to be software heavy: detailing new advances in iOS 16 for iPhone, iPadOS 16 for iPad, watchOS 9 for Apple Watch, and MacOS 13 for Mac.

While all of those software types are for specifc hardware, this isn't the show where we'll see the new iPhone 14 or Apple Watch 8 – you'll need to wait until September for those, we suspect.

But that's not to say that hardware isn't expected. There's an increasing rumour of Apple's MacBook Air getting a 2022 design overhaul. Furthermore it's thought to host Apple's M2 silicon inside, marking the next step in the company's chip progression.

We'll be following the news live throughout the WWDC keynote, bringing you the action as it happens, confirming what's new and what's coming in the near future.