LG G7 top-notch display could save you over a third on battery drain

The LG G7 is expected to arrive next month and with it could be one of the most impressive LCD displays ever placed in a phone. This not only means a higher picture quality but a whopping 35% saving on battery drain too.

The screen, according to Venture Beat , will be called an MLCD+ and feature a 6.1-inch form with an eye melting 800 nits brightness. This should make for tip-top quality contrast, ideal for HDR10 content, yet it does so while making that 35% saving on battery.

Check out the below image as previously reported here when it appeared online and was swiftly taken down again.

There should also be a top-notch on the edge-to-edge display, much like the iPhone X . However, according to a video from behind closed doors at MWC 2018, the LG G7 will have an option to mask the notch. This is done by blacking out a top bar, but still displaying time and battery – as shown in the top picture.

Other specs expected on the LG G7 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone should be IP68 dust and water resistant and pack in a 16MP snapper or two on the rear with f/1.6 aperture. There is also expected to be wireless charging, voice controls and AI powered camera features built-in as unique to LG.