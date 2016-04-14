LG G5 Camera Samples: how does that dual camera perform?

Wide angle or Ultra-wide angle? We really enjoy using the LG G5's camera

By

I really enjoyed using the innovative dual camera in the LG G5, here are some image samples from our time reviewing the smartphone.

First up we have images taken from the normal field of view camera:

Now images taken on the ultra-wide angle view:

