iPhone 14 Pro Max image leak points to exciting design upgrade

We know that the larger iPhone 14 models, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are getting a redesign that removes the notch and replaces it with a smaller pill-shaped section. Thanks to CAD images newly leaked on Twitter, we can also see a host if important design changes that'll make the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the best iPhone 14 if you can afford it, quite different from its predecessor – and that'll make it more powerful too.

The leaks, by @shrimpapplepro (opens in new tab), include full measurements that appear to confirm predictions of improved screen size and much better cameras. Other images already leaked showed the standard iPhone 14, which is largely unchanged from the iPhone 13: it has the same notch and rear camera design as the current model.

Here's what's new in the iPhone 14 Pro Max based on the latest leak.

(Image credit: Twitter)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: less bezel, more pixels

There are two significant changes in these renders: a much smaller bezel that'll increase the ratio of screen to case, and a larger camera bump to make way for the improved camera array. Previous reports say it's increasing from 12MP to 48MP in the Pro and Pro Max with a larger sensor too, which should deliver considerably higher quality images.

Between the reduced bezel and the replacement of the notch with a much smaller pill-shaped cutout that means the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have much more screen real estate than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

To my eyes it looks a lot more elegant, although inevitably the more the design is dominated by the screen the more the iPhone looks like one of the best Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. I'm fine with that: I'll be glad to see the back of the notch, and I think the new design looks really good.