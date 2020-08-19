iPhone 12 video shows the gorgeous new iPhone Apple fans deserve

Apple's new iPhone 12 is now closer than ever, with four 5G versions of the phone to be joined, slightly later, by a cheaper 4G version. This is the iPhone 12 release date everyone is marking in their calendars.

Analysts are predicting a "supercycle" of iPhone 12 upgrades this year, with passionate Apple phone users won over by the prospect of a lighting fast 5G connection, as well as some state-of-the-art hardware and next-level software features.

The benchmarks for this phone, as you would expect, are looking like really something special indeed.

And, now we've just got our freshest depiction yet at just how special the iPhone 12 could be thanks to this video trailer.

The video trailer here comes courtesy of YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, and was created by the YouTube channel TECH 2 SEE. The video shows a concept of the iPhone 12 from various angles and in various different colorways, while key components are also flagged.

For example, this iPhone 12 comes with a 120Hz Retina XDR Display and a quad camera system, both of which have been rumoured.

Here at T3 we think this iPhone 12 looks pretty accurate to the device that was recently leaked in dummy model form online. That said, the freshest leaks surrounding the iPhone 12 suggest that it actually won't be coming with a 120Hz screen after all, meaning that as ever this concept should be taken with a pinch of salt.

That said, though, we love the iPhone 5-style design on display here, which is reportedly exactly what the real phone will look like. Those squared-off sides look fantastic and really contribute to the phone's gorgeous aesthetic.

Here's hoping the real iPhone 12 does indeed look this good when it is officially unveiled at this year's big Apple event, which is currently scheduled to go ahead the week beginning October 12.

