iPhone 12 launch date exposed in Apple slip-up 🤦

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 this fall, with its reveal event and smartphone release usually taking place in September. This year has been a bit of an outlier, with the pandemic pushing back dates across industries with its inevitable effect on production.

This has cast a shadow of doubt over when Apple's next flagship reveal will take place, but after rumours of delays – as well as Apple confirming that the iPhone 12 will miss the mark this year by "a few weeks" – it seems that the actual iPhone 12 reveal event will take place right on schedule.

Just a few weeks ago, Apple's chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, told investors:

"Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September, this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later."

Twitter leaker Jon Prosser followed up by stating that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will release in October while the Pro models won't arrive until November.

Apple hasn't made any comment on the reveal event so far, but it seems that a slip-up has just confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be unveiled to the world on September 10 – the same date that the iPhone 11 made its debut on in 2019.

@9to5mac Just popped up on my YouTube sub page, Apple Event on Sept 10th pic.twitter.com/nbsunVF0wZAugust 20, 2020

9to5Mac readers on Twitter spotted a test feed on Apple's YouTube channel for a future livestream and given that the next big reveal is for the iPhone 12, chances are it's for that event. If Apple sticks to last year's formula, a September reveal is feasible if it's followed up by a launch in late September or early October.

We've heard word that Apple will be going ahead with its Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad unveiling in September, so the event could be solely for these products, or to give us a glimpse at the new iPhone before it hits shelves later in the month.

Either way, it's a snafu on Apple's part, but at least we have something to look forward to in terms of new products next month – whatever they may be.

Source: 9to5Mac