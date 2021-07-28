I don't own stock, and yet I find myself desperate to own this beautiful gadget

I’m not a Wall Street mogul, I didn’t invest in GameStop, or Bitcoin and I don’t own any AMC. For one thing, as a tech journalist, I think investing in products I might write about isn’t a good idea ethically. However I do find myself in love with this stock ticker, because of the handsome hardware and appealing idea of an affordable, internet-connected device.

I’ll also make one thing clear here, T3 doesn’t usually cover projects funded on Kickstarter or IndieGoGo because those sites are mess of absolutely diabolical products that have a habit of being little more than pipe dreams. I had a very irate conversation with IndieGoGo once about a very clearly nonsense underwater breathing mask a few years ago and I found their attitude disgraceful.

Anyway, the TickrMeter is an e-paper display that can either be purchased as a single unit, or in multiples which can be stacked together and connected by magnets. I love this. I love the design, I like the little status light on the right that you can program to change colour depending on the price of your stocks. I like the clean and simple design, the high-contrast e-paper looks fabulous and although I don’t own stocks, I would still be fascinated to watch some of them during the day.

The other interesting thing about the TickrMeter is that this company has apparently done a deal with a number of exchanges to get you up to date information. None of the long delays of free internet trackers that might hold you up when you’re powering through the day’s big financial plays.

Adding in the ability to monitor crypto is also a nice touch. Again, I am exceptionally crypto deficient, but I do find the rapid movements of these coins to be quite captivating. And as someone who is old enough to remember when you could mine Bitcoin and get an actual return, I would love a reminder that I did not, and as such am still not a millionaire.

That said, I’m not the only person in the world and you might be very into stock markets. So that’s why I’m telling you about it. You might buy lots of these, and then write me an email thanking you for the life changing suggestion. In which case, you’re very welcome.

I do wonder if this company may one day add more options to this device. To be honest, if it connected with my calendar and gave me a countdown to my next meeting with a red light when it’s 10 minutes away, I’d probably buy one on the spot. Anyway, link is here, and there's a video here I hope you’re as excited as I am.