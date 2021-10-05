Hogwarts Legacy gameplay leak leaves PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers thrilled

Hogwarts Legacy is a title that gamers around the world have been looking forward to with bated breath.
Confirmed to be launching on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles, Hogwarts Legacy lets gamers jump into the world of Harry Potter and experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.
Needless to say, the idea of playing the role of a Hogwarts student in a immersive open-world RPG game has got a lot of gamers excited. But now, thanks to a brand new leak, that excitement has mounted a Nimbus 3000 and flown off into the stratosphere.
That's because a leaker with a track record of accurately breaking future game release dates, events and info has stated that a Hogwarts Legacy reveal is going to take place as early as this month.
This month or December’s Game Awards.October 1, 2021
Writing on Twitter, video game data analyst Millie A responded to a question about Hogwarts Legacy asking when it will be next shown off by stating, "This month or December's Game Awards".
That means that PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers could be getting a brand new Hogwarts Legacy gameplay trailer within a matter of weeks. And that has led to a lot of gamers on Reddit to get crazy excited.
Writing in the comments to this reveal, user J--NEZ commented that:
"The concept of this game sounds so dope. Create your own wizard/witch and join a Hogwarts house. And level up your character and learn new spells and potions,etc. Hopefully, it turns out well. Been waiting for something like this for a long time."
While user SuccinctSavage stated that:
"I'm really excited to hear this news, and I hope the good and evil storylines are different enough to make it fun to play through both sides."
And user WanderWut agreed, too, noting that:
"Seriously, the potential behind the concept is huge if done well. Since this is a dedicated next-gen game my hopes are pretty high for this game, I really hope this game is done well, I’ve been wanting a game done in this universe for so long lol."
Here at T3 we think that this latter point is really why PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers should get most excited, as this is a game that is being created to launch on the next-gen consoles. The power and performance that both Sony and Microsoft's systems have on tap is awesome, and the world/scope of Hogwarts Legacy should really benefit from that.
The idea of being able to explore the entirety of Hogwarts and its wider grounds while living out a life as student and, no doubt, getting swept up in an epic new Wizarding World plot is shut-up-and-take-our-money good.
As to the validity of the leaked info, we think it sounds entirely plausible here at T3 as the Hogwarts Legacy release date has been confirmed as 2022. A brand new trailer reveal at the end of 2021 therefore seems accurate, building hype for the title during the winter holiday game release period.
Here's hoping, then, that we get a brand new Hogwarts Legacy trailer soon. Missed the debut trailer for the game? Watch it directly below in 4K resolution to get the hype.
- Hogwarts Legacy will surely be one of the best PS5 games when it launches