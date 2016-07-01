Help design the PowerEgg drone and you could net yourself a cool $3,000

UAV and drone specialist PowerVision has just launched a new design initiative, the PowerEgg Design Challenge, to see who can design the best outer shell for its compact porable drone, the PowerEgg. The winner won't just see their design go into production - they'll also bag themselves a cool $3,000 to boot.

PowerVision is looking to give graphic designers from around the world, regardless of whether they're a student or a seasoned professional, the opportunity to create the design that will adorn the instantly recognisable folding egg design of the drone itself. The contest launched on the 22 June 2016 and will run all the way through July before closing on 7 August.

Originally unveiled in February 2016 and the product of almost two years worth of research and development, the PowerEgg combines a 360-degree panoramic 4K camera on a 3-axis gimbal, real-time HD video transmission up to 3000m and advanced 'optical flow' sensors for easy indoor navigation. The arms, feet and rotors of the PowerEgg also fold back into the special chassis making it easy to move around and transport.

So the winner of the contest will win a $3,000 top prize, a first edition PowerEgg and royalties from the sale of PowerEgg consumer drones featuring their design. The second and third place winners will also get a special drone and royalties with a $1,500 and $1,000 prize respectively. Ten runner-up entrants will each receive a $200 Amazon gift voucher and a $300 gift voucher towards buying a PowerEgg (via the PowerVision website).

"To celebrate the launch of our first consumer drone, PowerVision is excited to promote the creativity of our users through this PowerEgg Design Contest," comments PowerVision CEO Wally Zheng. "We're looking forward to seeing the creative new designs!"

If you've not heard of the PowerEgg and it's unusual ovum design, check out the original launch video below. The PowerEgg is due for release later this, with a price yet to be determined.

