Get £10 off at Amazon UK if you spend £50 or more - today only

Amazon UK has a rather generous offer today - you can save £10 on any order worth £50 or more. So if you've been avoiding buying something for the last few brassic weeks, today's your chance to get it a little cheaper.

All you need to do is use the code BIGTHANKS at the checkout.

There are caveats obviously, it can only be used once per person and you'll need to use it to buy Amazon's own retail stuff, so you can't use it to sign up for Amazon Prime and Amazon Marketplace or for things like gift cards.

It's not the first time Amazon UK has run an offer like this, but the reason Amazon UK is doing it now is that it's just been ranked top for customer satisfaction. We've never heard of the Institute for Customer Service who did the survey but hey, we'll save some cash because of it.