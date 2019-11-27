Get $50 off the brand-new cheap iPad 10.2 in this Amazon Black Friday deal

The new cheap iPad, released only a couple of months ago, was a damn good deal even at its normal price, and now Amazon's Black Friday deals have made it even cheaper.
With a generous 10.2-inch Retina display, fast Apple processor, fingerprint security, support for Apple Pencil and Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio case, and a massive range of apps and games (including the excellent new Apple Arcade service), it's going to be on a lot of letters to Santa this year.
For kids, it's great for them to play and watch videos on, especially with Apple's built-in parental controls. For adults, it's a great movie machine (and gaming too, of course), but the screen size and optional accessories mean it's actually quite a capable mobile work machine, too – it's very light, but has all the software you could need, and powerful multitasking tools.
And don't forget to check out all the best Apple Black Friday deals – including Apple Watch, iPhones and MacBooks.
Apple iPad (2019) 10.2-inch 32GB |
Was $329 |Now $279 on Amazon
The base model of the iPad 10.2-inch comes with 32GB of storage, which is enough for it to be a media tablet and light games machine. At $50 off, it's hard to resist.View Deal
Apple iPad (2019) 10.2-inch 128GB |
Was $429 | Now $379 on Amazon
Want the option of downloading tons of movies, dozens of games and your entire photo library? There's also $50 off the next model up of the iPad 10.2-inch, which quadruples the storage to 128GB.View Deal
