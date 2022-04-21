Get a cheap Samsung 60 inch 4K TV for under $450 at Walmart today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The tough part about finding good Samsung TV deals is that the brand doesn't tend to take too much off the standard price tag, so when it comes to saving a decent amount on a cheap Samsung TV on sale it has to be worthy to write about. Thankfully, Walmart has one of the best deals on Samsung's Crystal UHD 60" display we've seen in some time.

Taking a solid $150 off one of the best TVs from Samsung in the past few years, Walmart is offering the Samsung TU7000 Series 60 inch LED 4K TV for $448. Loaded with premium image enhancing tech that takes this LED UHD display to the next level, including Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K for incredibly stunning 4K images, the TU7000 Series offers some of the best bang for your buck on premium LED displays.

View this Samsung TU7000 Series 60" LED 4K TV deal at Walmart

Receiving the coveted five star rating in T3's Samsung TU7000 review, this cheap 4K TV doesn't skimp on quality. Already at a pretty fair price of just $600, taking the additional $150 off this budget-friendly display drops it into must-buy territory. It may not support Dolby Vision, but Samsung's image processing is top notch without it.

One of the best TV deals you'll find this month on Samsung's TU7000 60 inch, we may see a similar price drop sometime around Memorial Day sales. Until then, however, this is a must-buy deal on Samsung's TU7000 60 inch that even the most staunch 4K enthusiasts will enjoy.

Samsung TU7000 Series 60" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: was $598, now $448 ($150 off)

Taking $150 off Samsung's best budget-friendly 60 inch TV and you've got the makings for an incredible buy. Premium image processing, intuitive interface and a quality viewing experience unlike any other all for just $450.

