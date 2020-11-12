Get a 75-inch Roku 4K TV under $600 in Walmart's Black Friday deals

This year's Walmart Black Friday deals are in full flow now, and one of the best Black Friday TV deals is this incredibly low price for a giant 75-inch 4K TV with a great smart TV platform.

Hisense is famous for making screens with incredible visual bang for your buck. This model includes HDR support for better contrast and colors, and all the detail you expect from an Ultra HD screen.

In the past, budget TVs have suffered from having much worse smart TV features than more high-end sets – they use to be slower and have fewer options.

That's not the case now, with this TV offering Roku's excellent software to give it smart features that don't just work really smoothly, they're also easy to understand and use, and have basically every major streaming service you could want.

The TV also works with Google Assistant, so you can use a Nest Audio or Nest Mini to just say what you want the TV to do.

Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV | Was $698 | Now $598 | Save $100 at Walmart

This 75-inch 4K HDR TV gives you great image quality for the price. Hisense's Motion Rate processing helps to keep fast-moving images looking clear, while Roku TV provides one of the best smart TV platforms despite the low price. 3x HDMI ports and dual-band Wi-Fi keep it well connected, too.View Deal

