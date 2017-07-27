Dolby Atmos to hit Sky TV this summer, here's how to get it

Sky has announced that the all-immersive Dolby Atmos sound will arrive on its Sky Q service as soon as this summer.

Dolby Atmos is the pinnacle in Dolby audio offering immersive sound with up to 64 speakers including audio from above the listener’s head.

Sky has said this smart audio will work for anyone who already has a Dolby Atmos ready hardware system setup at home.

This summer Sky will offer 124 Premier League games with immersive Dolby Atmos sound so it feels like you’re really in the stadium at the game.

Sky has also partnered with French company Devialet to offer its own Sky Soundbox speaker which is capable of Dolby audio but not Atmos, oddly. Perhaps an upgraded version of the Soundbox with up-firing speakers, or add-on speakers for this unit, will arrive when Atmos launches on Sky Q in the summer?

The Sky Soundbox offers a Dialogue Enhance mode for clear voices, Late Night Mode to decrease bass and enhance whispers, plus Kids Mode to give parents control over the max volume children can select.

For Sky Q customers the Soundbox will cost £249, for other Sky TV and broadband customers it’ll be £299 and for anyone buying it solo it’ll set them back £799.

