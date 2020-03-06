Disney Plus: Full launch lineup for Disney+ UK revealed!

Disney Plus is coming to the UK in just two short weeks, and we can reveal it’s coming with over 500 films, more than 350 series and a slate of 26 exclusive Disney+ Originals.

The streaming service has already hit the ground running in the US with shows like The Mandalorian taking the world by storm in addition to a huge library of content from Fox, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney’s own enormous back catalogue.

Now, for a limited time until the service launches in the UK on March 24, you can access Disney Plus UK for just £49.99 for an entire year. At £4.17 a month, that is stunningly good value.

We can reveal the massive list of Disney Plus content includes more than 30 Marvel films including Black Panther, Captain Marvel and almost the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (with the exception of the Spider-Man films, which operate under complicated rights issues).

That number also includes Fox’s library of films such as Fantastic Four and some of the X-Men movies, such as Days of Future Past. There’s 50 Marvel TV series too, including old-school animated series like Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends and live-action fodder such as Agents Of SHIELD.

It’s not just the super-hero fans that will be happy. As previously announced, over 600 episodes of The Simpsons will appear on the streaming service, as will Disney’s entire back catalogue of traditional animated movies, from Cinderella and Sword In The Stone to The Princess And The Frog.

Woohoo! The Simpsons is coming to Disney Plus! (Image credit: Disney / Fox)

The animated classics are also joined by 20 Pixar films, including last year’s Toy Story 4, and Disney TV series like DuckTales, Phineas and Ferb, Gargoyles, Kim Possible and loads more cartoons to keep the kids (and big kids) amused for hours.

Disney’s live-action movie stable is also here, from Herbie and Hannah Montana to Hocus Pocus. They’re joined by Hollywood films that have since fallen under Disney’s banner, such as Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Sister Act and James Cameron’s Oscar-winning Avatar.

Of course, Disney Plus is also putting out original content. The Mandalorian, the Star Wars series chronicling the adventures of a nameless bounty hunter and the adorable Baby Yoda, will be dropping on a weekly basis. The streaming service also packs High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum and more.

Bounty-hunting is a complicated profession... (Image credit: Disney)

The first of ten blockbuster Marvel miniseries for Disney Plus, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, will also be arriving in August, but you’ll be able to catch it if you grab the great annual deal above.

Will you be picking up Disney Plus? Now the streaming service is almost a go and seeing the enormous library of content on offer, we’ll be at our TVs from day one hitting the first episode of The Mandalorian. Then, perhaps, that episode of The Simpsons when Homer becomes Springfield’s Beer Baron...

