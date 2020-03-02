Disney+ news: the best new films and TV shows landing in March

The official launch date for Disney+ UK is March 24, 2020, and right up until then Disney is running a quality pre-order deal on Disney Plus UK that bags complete access to the service, for an entire year, for just £49.99.

£49.99 over a 12-month period works out at a jaw-droppingly low £4.17 per month. That's £4.17 per month for access to the complete works of Disney, Pixar, LucasFilm, Marvel, Fox and National Geographic. That's over 500 films and more than 7,500 TV show episodes for less than a large coffee at a high-street cafe.

And, now would be a great time to score access, as Disney has just confirmed the new content that is being added to its already vast selection in March. Highlights include the awesome action adventure Black Panther, super-fun animation Ice Age, and the kids sci-fi epic A Wrinkle in Time. In addition, Disney has a bunch of brand new original content incoming in 2020, too.

Which is why we find it so easy to recommend this Disney+ UK deal — it scores access to a massive library of quality content, one that is growing each and every month, that has plenty of top options for the entire family.

The full details of the Disney Plus UK deal can be viewed below:

Disney Plus UK | 1-year subscription | £59.99 £49.99 | Limited time offer | Available now

A year of Disney+ can be picked up right now for just £49.99, which is £10 cheaper than its regular price. That means that for complete access to every movie and TV show Disney Plus has to offer, you only pay £4.17 per month, which beats every other streaming service for value. This pre-order deal runs until March 24, 2020.View Deal

And, what makes this deal even better, is that you can actually watch Disney+ in the UK right now. That means you can sign up now for cheap and then, instead of waiting three weeks, start enjoying the mad-cap, nut-chasing adventures of Scrat in Ice Age immediately.

Disney+ UK delivers 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos streaming, too, and that is the way much of its library is best enjoyed, with shows like The Mandalorian available to watch in UHD. Be sure to check out T3's authoritative list of the best TVs and best soundbars on the market for quality upgrade recommendations.