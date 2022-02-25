Dell drops $450 off their latest XPS 17 RTX 3060 gaming laptop

While finding a cheap RTX gaming laptop on sale may seem like an impossible task right now, believe it or not Dell is actually offering a pretty enticing offer on their latest XPS 17 that features an RTX 3060 6GB GPU. Saving a solid $450 for those out there in need of a premium mobile machine, this Dell laptop deal just may get you that new laptop you've been after.

Starting at $2,549.99, the latest Dell XPS 17 is sporting NVIDIA's RTX 3060 6GB GPU and while the price is up there, it's a solid gaming rig and honestly one of the best Dell laptops available right now. Running an 11th Gen Intel i7, it is also a solid contender with some of the best gaming laptops on the market.

Dell XPS 17 RTX 3060 Laptop: was starting at $2,999.99, now starting at $2,549.99 ($450 off)

Rocking an 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H and NVIDIA's RTX 3060 6GB GPU, the Dell XPS 17 is not only a gaming powerhouse but an overall beast of a machine for work, editing and more. A hefty $450 price drop makes it that much more enticing.

Our recent Dell XPS 17 review gave this rig a solid 4/5 rating, praising the overall power and performance this rig offers. While it runs a bit bulker thanks to the added hardware of the RTX 3060 and larger 17" screen, the added weight is a welcome trade off for a setup of such power.

As a gaming laptop, the 11th Gen Intel i7 paired with the RTX 3060 deliver incredible performance in the latest titles. As a work laptop, you get an amazing range of applications from editing to writing, coding and more. The only downside is the battery life, which can run out quite quickly (especially if you're a serious gamer). Keep this thing plugged in when possible and that won't be too much of a problem, however.

If you're planning to use this as workstation or gaming setup at home, there's plenty of Dell monitor deals going on that'll pair nicely with this rig. Chances are you're hoping to take this bad boy on the road for your gaming needs, and this Dell XPS 17 deal is one you won't want to pass up. While $450 off may not sound like much, it offers the cheapest Dell XPS 17 deal that features an RTX GPU that we've seen this year so far.

There are a handful of other Dell XPS 17 deals going on right now (of which you'll find below), but they feature either less powerful components or a different configuration that may not be ideal for gaming. For basic work and other needs, however, the XPS 17 deals below may just be exactly what you're looking for.

Editor's Recommendations