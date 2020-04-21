Cheap true wireless headphones deals: $200 off Sennheiser Momentum 2 true wireless headphones – 50% off sale!

Check out Sennheiser's cheap true wireless headphones deal and save $200 on a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 2 true wireless headphones – on sale for just $199 (a 50% savings)!

Anyone in the need for true wireless headphones or a new pro audio headset, head over to Sennheiser.com now and grab yourself a pair of Momentum 2 true wireless headphones for just $200. Sennheiser hit them with a massive 50% price cut making these a must grab for anyone browsing the wireless headphones market.

A truly stunning pair of high-end pro audio headphones, the Moment 2 true wireless headphones feature a minimalistic style combined with luxurious high-quality materials. Genuine leather ear over-ear cups provide an amazing level of comfort during listening sessions, with hybrid active NoiseGard ambient noise reduction technology for a truer listening experience. It also features a built-in VoiceMax microphone so you can chat through crystal clear conversations.

While the headphones are available in black anthracite and white pearl, but currently only the black anthracite pair is on sale. You can head on over to Sennheiser.com today to grab yourself a pair for 50% off, or check out their entire selection of deals going on now!

Sennheiser Momentum 2 True Wireless Headphones (Black Anthracite) | Was: $399 | Now: $199 | Save $200 at Sennheiser.com

Refined style and sound, Sennheiser's Momentum 2 true wireless headphones offer a winning combination of uncompromising performance and pure, minimalistic style. Hybrid active NoiseGard attenuates ambient noise to deliver the truest listening experience.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2 True Wireless Headphones Features

NoiseGard technology – actively attenuates ambient noise during playback to provide the optimal noise cancellation levels

VoiceMax Built-In Mic – two built-in mics offer crystal clear voice communications while improving speech quality and reducing external noise

All Day Charge – up to 22 hours of battery life (even with Bluetooth and NoiseGard active)

Bluetooth Connectivity – connect to any Bluetooth enabled audio device quitckly using NFC connectivity

Luxurious Design – genuine leather headband and earphones offer a durable yet comfortable feel

