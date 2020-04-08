Cheap trampolines to help your kids burn off energy in the garden – prices from under £100/$100!

Many parents are facing the challenge of keeping their children entertained in a relatively limited space. A garden trampoline can be a great way to burn off excess energy – and plenty of retailers have cheap trampolines on offer right now.

Depending on the amount of space and budget you have, and the number and age of the children you're trying to tire out, there's a range of different cheap trampoline options to choose from. Mini, 4ft trampolines with a handle are ideal for a single energetic toddler, or you can plump for a much bigger trampoline with a safety enclosure if you have a few children and a bit more space.

Don't want your new trampoline to take over your whole garden? Try an in-ground trampoline. These sit just off of the ground (some require you to dig a hole beneath) and can sometimes be used without a bulky safety enclosure.

Argos has garden trampolines for as little as £55 – although if you're able to go up to £100 or more, you can get something a few children can bounce around on at once. Stock can vary depending on where you are in the UK (explore the full range).

In the US, head to Lowe's for trampolines starting under $100 – bargain. There are options from respected brands such as Jumpking and Skywalker. Browse the range here.

If you're pushed for space and have a young child, Wayfair has some great cheap trampolines that might work for you. There are mini 4' child/toddler trampolines from £66.99. Our favourite, however, is the inground backyard trampoline, which is more of an investment. Browse the full range here.

Sportspower 8ft folding trampoline | £100 at Argos

This Sportspower trampoline has "super strong springs for a bigger bounce". The safety enclosure ensures little 'uns don't bounce off into a hedge or wall, and can be easily folded down for storage. As well as this 8ft version, there's a 10ft model for £120 or you can go to 12ft for £150.View Deal

Skywalker 4ft mini trampoline | $90 at Lowe's

This mini trampoline is under $100 at Lowe's. It has a 360-degree padded handle for kids to hold on to, plus a safety net to guard against any mishaps.View Deal

Inground Backyard Trampoline | £709.99 now £659.99 at Wayfair

It's not exactly a cheap trampoline, but Wayfair has knocked £50 off this inground option right now. It sits close to the ground, making it less intrusive in your garden space. There are three sizes, but sadly only one (the medium) is in stock right now.View Deal

Jumpking 7.5ft trampoline | $299.99 at Lowe's

Need a bigger trampoline? This 7.5 footer is available at Lowe's. Shipping is unavailable, but there's free in-store pickup, if you're heading out for groceries. It features a rust-resistant frame and is easy to assemble.View Deal

Kid/toddler trampoline | £74.99 now £66.99 at Wayfair

Got an energetic young child? This mini option is a great first trampoline, suitable for ages 3 and up. It has a sturdy handle to help your child build up their confidence, and can be used in the home or garden.View Deal

10ft Skyflier Ring trampoline | £259 at ebay

This brand new Skyflier 10ft trampoline is available at ebay right now. It comes with a with safety net, spring cover and ladder for safe bouncing, and is a great cheap trampoline option.View Deal

Rebo in-ground 8ft trampoline | £249.95 at Ebay

Head to Ebay for this in-ground trampoline, which won't take over your garden. It's available for just under £250, which is an absolute bargain.View Deal