Cheap soundbar deal takes $350 off this LG Dolby Atmos sound system at Best Buy

Finding a cheap Dolby Atmos soundbar on sale may not be too difficult, but finding one with a value as unbeatable as this is no easy feat. Best Buy is offering an incredible 35% discount on LG's SP9YA 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that just can't be missed.

On sale for $649.99, this incredibly powerful yet compact sound system is dropping to its cheapest price of the year. Saving you a solid $350, this easily becomes one of the best soundbars under $1,000 right now and offers an incredible value for your buck. Loaded with some pretty impressive features, it's easy to see why.

LG SP9YA 5.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was $999.99, now $649.99 ($350 off)

Sporting Dolby Atmos support alongside DTS:X, LG's SP9YA is a solid sound system for those seeking a more space-friendly option. It packs one heck of a punch for its size, and at this price is an unbeatable deal on a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Featuring LG's Meridian Advanced sound technology for incredible range and clarity, the SP9YA is a solid choice for anyone looking to find a space saving solution to their home theater setup. Complete with Dolby Atmos support as well as DTS:X, this little system packs one heck of a punch for movies, music and all forms of media.

It even features voice assistant capability with Google Assistant or Alexa, whichever you choose, and allows you to take control of your favorite streaming platforms including Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and more. Pair that with the ability to connect 4K and HDR10 devices such as Blu-ray players and you've got the setting for a movie theater-like setup without the bulk.

Of course, this soundbar also features the standard Bluetooth connectivity so you can easily pair and setup your system without any wires, offering solid speeds and a great range for those awkward setups. It pairs perfectly with one of the many LG TVs out there, so if you're sporting one of the latest C1 OLEDs you're in good hands.

