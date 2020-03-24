Cheap laptop deal at Best Buy: $200 off an Asus 2-in-1 15 inch Intel i7 laptop

8th Gen Intel i7, 1TB HDD – this cheap laptop deal at Best Buy gets you a high-end laptop at a mid-ranged price of just $899. Save $200 off the original $1,099 selling price at Best Buy.

Now that many of us have made the switch to working at home, we're starting to see some of the challenges of what it's like to mix work like and home life all the time.

One of those challenges I keep hearing about is having to share a laptop for work. For the uninitiated, that's essentially next to impossible. Between jumping onto calls, working on a presentation, running analytics, or whatever last minute task your boss has thrown at you, playing hot potato with the home laptop just doesn't work.

Having a personal laptop for situations such as these has never been more important, and thankfully we've seen some great deals pop up on laptops – including MacBooks.

Asus 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop | Was: $1,099 | Now: $899 | Save $200 at Best Buy

Packed with an 8th Gen Intel i7, 16GB DDR4 ram, a 1TB hard drive AND 128GB SSD, Asus' 2-in-1 touch screen laptop packs a punch. With specs like this, you'll handle most tasks with ease – photo editing, spreadsheet work, you name it.View Deal

Asus 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop Highlights

2-in-1 laptop and tablet – 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) multitouch screen lets you tap, swipe, glide and more with ease

8th Gen Intel i7 Quad Core – high efficiency processing with low voltage means less heat without sacrificing processing power

1TB HDD + 128GB SSD – massive amount of HDD storage coupled with an ultra fast ultra fast SSD for smooth, hitch-free performance

16GB DDR4 RAM – run more resource intensive programs (such as Photoshop) without issue

HD Webcam & Mic – join meetings and calls in high definition, let your workmates see you in your true glory!

Asus 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop Overview

For a personal laptop, it's hard to beat the convenience of having a 2-in-1 laptop tablet. This laptop in particular has some pretty beefy specs for a 2-in-1, and at just $899 you're getting a great laptop at a great price.

The value is definitely here with this laptop, as the specs and features you're getting are designed to perform. Photo editing, conference calling, Excel spreadsheets, coding, etc., this is a laptop built to take you where you want to go.