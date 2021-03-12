Cheap Dell G5 laptop deals: get an RTX 2060 gaming laptop under $1,000

Dell is taking over $400 off their G5 gaming laptop during their Semi Annual sale, dropping this RTX 2060 gaming laptop under $1000. Starting at $999.99, one of the best gaming laptops available is at its lowest price of the year.

Dell offers some of the best laptops around and their G Series gaming laptops are no exception. Loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2060 mobile GPU, the G5 15" gaming laptop handles high-performance 1080p gaming in spades.

Dell G5 Gaming Laptop (10th Gen I7 + RTX 2060) Now: $999.99 | Was: $1,439.99 | Savings: $440 (30%)

Grab Dell's G5 15" gaming laptop on sale at it's best price of the year. Dropping one of the best RTX 2060 gaming laptops under $1000, this deal offers a 1080p gaming machine that'll tackle high FPS gameplay with little issue. Specced with a 10th Gen Intel i7, RTX 2060 mobile GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i7, the G5 offers exceptional performance for gaming and resource intensive apps. Paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM, this laptop can handle anything from gaming to photo editing, light video editing and more. The GPU this thing has, however, is where the magic really happens.

Loaded with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2060 mobile GPU, Dell's G5 is the perfect choice for high-performance 1080p gaming. With a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and the power of an RTX 2060 under the hood, this machine can play the latest titles at 60+ FPS with minimal issues at 1080p.

All of this in a gaming laptop under $1,000 is a hard find, making Dell's G5 deal one of the best you'll find right now. The power this machine kicks out at this price is unreal, and is future-proof on 1080p gaming for quite some time.

If you can ride 1080p gaming for the foreseeable future and don't need a 4K gaming laptop, this is by far the best buy you'll find this month. Grab this Dell G5 on sale before it's gone, this is a must-see deal for any gamer looking to upgrade their mobile rig or jump into a portable gaming.

