Cheap Asus gaming laptop deal at Best Buy: $300 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G 15.6" gaming laptop

Check out Best Buy's cheap Asus gaming laptop deal and save $300 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G 15.6" gaming laptop – on sale for just $899!

Coming at you with another sweet gaming laptop deal at Best Buy, you can pick up a beast of a gaming laptop on the cheap today. Head over to Best Buy and save yourself $300 on a brand new Asus ROG Zephyrus G 15.6" gaming laptop, complete with AMD's Ryzen 7 CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q mobile GPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory and a super fast 512GB SSD hard drive.

Gaming laptops are always a tough buy, considering that in the past gaming laptops haven't quite lived up to the expectations of what gamers really need in a mobile gaming PC. Thankfully, we're in the age of mobile and that includes gaming laptops. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G 15.6" gaming laptop does away with any fears, killing it in performance with one of AMD's most recent Ryzen 7 CPUs paired with a beast NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q mobile GPU. These two pieces combined already ensure it'll handle modern titles and resource intensive programs with ease, but combined with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD and you'll be blazing through some of your favorite games with ease.

Rip through some of your favorite next gen titles without fear of hiccups or hitches, and jump into the mobile gaming laptop landscape with an incredible deal on this laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Was: $1,199 | Now: $899 | Save $300 at Best Buy

Weighing in at just 4.85lbs, this streamlined gaming laptop has the slim size and subtle style to fit in anywhere. Its GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and Ryzen 7 processors slice through popular games and everyday work, making it a versatile, affordable hybrid device for content creators and gamers alike.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6" Gaming Laptop Features

AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H CPU – clocked at 2.3GHz (with turbo up to 4.0GHz), ease through your favorite games and programs with minimal hiccups or stitches

clocked at 2.3GHz (with turbo up to 4.0GHz), ease through your favorite games and programs with minimal hiccups or stitches NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti Max-Q – 6GB of GDDR6 RAM tackles even the most graphic intensive games with ease

6GB of GDDR6 RAM tackles even the most graphic intensive games with ease 15.6" 120Hz Full HD Display – view crystal clear images and games at 1080p with ultra fluid motion at 120Hz refresh rates

view crystal clear images and games at 1080p with ultra fluid motion at 120Hz refresh rates 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 High Bandwidth Memory – run resource intensive games and programs with ease, handle multiple applications at once

run resource intensive games and programs with ease, handle multiple applications at once 512GB SSD – longer life, no moving parts, super fast performance, the 512GB SSD loads ultra-fast to keep you gaming

longer life, no moving parts, super fast performance, the 512GB SSD loads ultra-fast to keep you gaming HDMI Outputs – connect to external monitors or HD TV's and take your game to the next level

For more news, reviews and deals on gaming laptops check out the links below!