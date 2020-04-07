Cheap Alienware monitor deal at Best Buy: $100 off an Alienware 25 inch FreeSync Monitor

Check out Best Buy's cheap Alienware monitor deal and save $100 on a new Alienware 25 inch FreeSync monitor - on sale for $399!

Any gamer knows that you need the quickest response times to take the win, and no tech helps you achieve that better than AMD's FreeSync technology. This cheap Alienware monitor deal gets you a new Alienware 25 inch LED FHD FreeSync monitor for just $399 – a savings of $100 off its standard selling price!

Built for precision and speed, this Alienware monitor delivers blistering fast refresh rates and response times. Built with a 240Hz refresh rate, your already getting super smooth frame rates and playback. Stack on AMD's FreeSync technology, and you're rolling tear-free gameplay in all of your favorite modern gen titles. Pair this with one of AMD's affordable GPU's and you'll have yourself a high-end feeling setup without breaking the bank.

FreeSync is compatible with most AMD GPU's (and even some NVIDIA GPU's too!) but before you pull the trigger on this deal, you'll want to make sure you have the proper GPU to support the tech. Check you're GPU's manufacturer website to make sure you can harness the power of FreeSync to enjoy tear-free, ultra-smooth gameplay with Alienware's 27 inch LED FHD FreeSync monitor.

Alienware 25 inch LED FHD FreeSync Monitor Features

1920x1080 Full HD – get crystal clear image quality with stunning details, even at higher framerates

Ultra-Fast 1ms Response Times – eliminates ghosting, blurring, and streaking in intense action packed scenes

Incredibly Fast 240Hz Refresh Rate – experience ultra-fluid gaming visuals and response times, giving you the upper hand in intense gaming moments

Anti-Glare Widescreen – large viewing area with clear, glare-free images for maximum visual fidelity

FreeSync Technology – enjoy tear-free gaming visuals and improved response times in your favorite games

Plenty of Ports – features (2) HDMI and (1) DisplayPort so you can hookup your favorite media devices for crystal clear image and audio

Wall-Mountable Design – rock it on the desk or on the wall, game where you want and when you want

AMD's FreeSync or NVIDIA's GSYNC are a must have for anyone serious about taking their gaming prowess to the next level. Ultra fast response times, tear-free gameplay, and enhanced image quality will help you play at your best.

