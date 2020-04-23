Cheap 4K TV deals: Price drops across TCL's 4 Series 4K Smart TVs

Check out this cheap 65 inch 4K Smart TV deal, where B&H has hit the TCL 4 Series 4K Smart TVs with huge price drops – get a 65 inch 4K Smart TV for just $479!

Going on now at B&H, you can pick up the TCL 4 Series 65 inch 4K Smart TV (complete with Roku built-in) for just $479!

For those unfamiliar with the TCL 4 Series 65 inch 4K Smart TV, here's a quick rundown. You get a complete Smart TV experience with Roku TV built-in, an ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate for super smooth playback and blur-free scenes, and a full 65 inch 4K (3840x2160) screen resolution for crystal clear images and video playback. It also features HDR10 to show the most accurate colors, and features your favorite streaming apps for viewing your favorite shows and movies instantly, Stream your favorite apps including Netflix, Roku, Prime Video, Youtube, ESPN and more straight from your new TCL 4 Series 65 inch 4K Smart TV.

You rarely find a 65 inch 4K Smart TV with these specs at a price like this, so this is a deal you'll definitely want to jump on fast. You can also save big on all the other TCL 4 Series 4K Smart TV's, so head on over to B&H and pick one up today!

TCL 4 Series 75" LED 4K Smart TV | Orignally: $1,679 | Price Drop: $899 | On Sale For: $799 | Big Savings at B&H

Enjoy your favorite streaming content with the push of a button, the TCL S425 LED 4K Smart TV's are excellent entry level 4K Smart TVs that'll blow anyone away. While the Smart TV features may be a bit more basic, the visual specs and technical features are an excellent buy at prices this low.

TCL 4 Series 65" LED 4K Smart TV | Originally: $999 | Price Drop: $529 | On Sale For: $479 | Big Savings at B&H

TCL 4 Series 55" LED 4K Smart TV | Originally: $599 | Price Drop: $419 | On Sale For: $369 | Big Savings at B&H

TCL 4 Series 50" LED 4K Smart TV | Originally: $505 | Price Drop: $339 | On Sale: $299 | Big Savings at B&H

TCL 4 Series 43" LED 4K Smart TV | Originally: $449 | Price Drop: $299 | On Sale For: $279 | Big Savings at B&H

TCL 4 Series LED 4K Smart TV Features

4K Ultra HD Resolution – view crystal clear images and videos at stunning 4K resolutions, with upscaling of sub-HD content for clearer viewing

HDR10 Technology – deeper blacks, brighter and more vibrant colors, the TCL S425 features HDR10 for maximum color accuracy and picture clarity

120Hz Refresh Rate – a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate with CMI tech reduces motion blur while provide ultra smooth playback of movies, video games, and more

Voice Assistant Compatible – compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enabled devices

Smart TV Features – stream over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more across thousands of streaming channels and services include Netflix, Roku TV, Prime Video, Youtube, and more

Powerful Mobile App – turn your smartphone or tablet into a convenient streaming companion, use it as a remote, plug in headphones for private listening, and more

Check out the links below for other great deals happening now on 4K Smart TVs!