Nintendo Switch player discovers electrifying Breath of the Wild trick

Five years on since the launch of Breath of the Wild and players are still discovering new tricks in the first open world Zelda. The latest of which combines an electrifying current with perspective art to create something truly shocking.

The clip posted by user Choku_1226 (via Twitter ) sees Link fire off a shock arrow towards the ground before an image of Revaili, the Champion of the Rito tribe, is sprung into life by the electric pulse. Already the video has racked up nearly 27,000 likes and over 5,300 retweets, at the time of writing.

From what we can see, it appears as if the Switch player has lined up numerous weapons made from metal across the green plains of Hyrule to recreate a headshot of Revali from above. Once the electric arrow is let loose on the picture, it then sends a bolt of electricity throughout the whole structure, illuminating the whole image. It's very impressive. What's more impressive is that it all works as you'd expect it to, once again proving that if you can think of it, Breath of the Wild can likely do it.

You can see the clip posted online below:

せっかくなので電気流してみた、奇跡感電アンビリーバル #ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/TE738dsBQpMarch 8, 2022 See more

Only a few months back we wrote about an Animal Crossing player who recreated Breath of the Wild's best side quest in-game. No doubt we'll be seeing creations within and based on Breath of the Wild for years to come.

All of this naturally goes towards fuelling excitement for Breath of the Wild 2, which is still scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. While Nintendo reconfirmed that the highly anticipated sequel is still coming this year, a more concrete date was revealed in an IGN Nintendo podcast . Funny enough, it's now been over 1,000 days since the game's announcement, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out more.

